How to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad B with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 28 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Zorrilla

Real Valladolid host Real Sociedad B in a Segunda Division fixture at Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid.

The home side sit 12th in LaLiga2 under Fran Escriba and will want to build on a mixed November. They drew 1-1 with Celta Fortuna last time out, following a 1-0 loss to Castellon.

Before that, Valladolid showed their attacking edge with a 4-3 win over Leganes and a 2-1 victory at Sporting Gijon. Those results came in a run that also included a 2-2 friendly draw with Santa Clara.

Real Sociedad B arrive in 19th place and in need of points. Ion Ansotegui's side were beaten 3-0 by Cadiz in their most recent league outing.

The visitors drew 2-2 with Sporting Gijon and 0-0 with Sabadell in the weeks before that. They also beat Girona 1-0 on October 31, a result that stands out in an otherwise difficult run.

Valladolid won both of the last two meetings in this fixture's dataset at home, including a 1-0 success in April 2026. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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