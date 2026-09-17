International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Website India Sony LIV sonyliv.com Indonesia beIN Sports Indonesia / Vidio vidio.com United States Paramount+ / CBS Sports paramountplus.com Brazil CazéTV / Max max.com Nigeria SuperSport Africa supersport.com Mexico Fox Sports Mexico foxsports.com.mx Germany RTL / RTL+ rtl.de Thailand beIN Sports Thailand beinsports.com/th France Canal+ canalplus.com United Kingdom TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk South Africa SuperSport supersport.com Italy Sky Sport Italia sport.sky.it Kenya SuperSport supersport.com Spain Movistar+ movistar.es Argentina ESPN Argentina / Disney+ disneyplus.com Poland Polsat Sport polsatsport.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Malaysia Astro SuperSport astro.com.my Saudi Arabia beIN Sports MENA beinsports.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Romania Digi Sport digisport.ro Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Belgium Play Sports playsports.be Portugal Sport TV sporttv.pt Czech Republic Sport1 sport1tv.cz Greece Cosmote Sport cosmote.gr Sweden Disney+ Sweden disneyplus.com Hungary RTL+ Hungary rtl.hu Austria ServusTV / Sky Sport Austria servustv.com Switzerland blue Sport blueplus.ch/sport Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Bulgaria bTV Action btv.bg Denmark Disney+ Denmark disneyplus.com Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay elisa.fi/viihde Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Ireland Premier Sports premiersports.com Croatia Arena Sport arenasport.hr Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV bhtelecom.ba

How to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pellegrino Matarazzo has not confirmed a probable lineup for Real Sociedad ahead of this Europa League tie, with full team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Marco Rose has similarly not released a projected XI for Bournemouth. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for either side at this stage, and further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with a record of W2 D1 L2 from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also lost 4-1 to Real Madrid earlier in the run. On the positive side, Matarazzo's side claimed back-to-back wins against Espanyol and Elche, the latter a 3-2 victory away from home. Across those five matches, Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven.

AFC Bournemouth's last five matches produced a record of W1 D3 L1. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, and they also drew 2-2 at Newcastle United. The solitary win in that run came in the Carabao Cup, a 4-0 victory over Lincoln City. Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meetings between these two clubs came in pre-season friendlies in August 2025, with the sides drawing 1-1 and 0-0 in back-to-back fixtures. Before that, Real Sociedad won 2-1 against Bournemouth in a friendly in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, neither side has a clear advantage, with one win for Real Sociedad and two draws. This Europa League fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the clubs.

Standings

Both Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth are level on points at the top of their Europa League group, with each side occupying first position in the table ahead of this fixture.