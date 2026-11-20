How to watch Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 21 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Zubieta XXI

Real Sociedad B take on Cadiz at Estadio Zubieta XXI in a Segunda Division fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Ion Ansotegui's side sit 18th in the division and are fighting to put distance between themselves and the drop zone. Two draws from their last two league outings have steadied the ship slightly, but the margin for error remains thin.

Cadiz arrive in poor form. Borja Jimenez's side are rooted to 20th place and have lost two of their last three league matches, conceding three goals in the process. A draw against Eibar last time out offered a sliver of encouragement, but the visitors need wins, not points shared.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Real Sociedad B won 2-0 when the sides met at Cadiz's ground in February 2026, though an earlier meeting at Zubieta ended 3-3, suggesting goals are not guaranteed to be in short supply.

For the hosts, three points would lift them out of the bottom three and provide a genuine platform to build on. For Cadiz, anything less than a win would deepen a crisis that is already pressing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads