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Segunda Division
team-logoReal Oviedo
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere
team-logoGirona
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
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Watch Real Oviedo vs. Girona live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Oviedo vs Girona
Real Oviedo
Girona
Segunda Division

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Real Oviedo vs Girona in live Segunda Division action today.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Girona with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaFanCode
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Segunda Division - Game Week 14
Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Real Oviedo host Girona at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight in the promotion picture, with both sides separated by just one place in the standings.

The match marks a defining moment for Oviedo off the pitch as much as on it. Raul Gonzalez takes charge of his first competitive game as a senior manager, stepping into the dugout after replacing the dismissed Julian Calero earlier this week.

The legendary former Real Madrid striker made his objectives plain from day one. Speaking at his official presentation, Raul said the goal at a club of Oviedo's tradition can only be promotion to the First Division, and that he wants to build a team with a strong attacking identity that connects with the fans.

Girona arrive in Asturias in need of a response. Quique Alvarez's side have lost their last two league matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Almeria last weekend, and will be looking to arrest a slide that has stalled their own promotion push.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of interest. Their most recent meeting, a LaLiga fixture in January 2026, ended 1-0 to Oviedo at this same ground.

With both clubs chasing a place in Spain's top flight, Saturday evening's contest at the Carlos Tartiere shapes up as a straight fight between two sides who cannot afford to drop further points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

Real Oviedo vs Girona Probable lineups

Manager

  • Raul

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