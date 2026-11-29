How to watch Real Oviedo vs Celta Fortuna with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 16 30 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Nuevo Carlos Tartiere

Real Oviedo host Celta Fortuna at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo in a Segunda Division league fixture.

Oviedo sit 12th in the table, but their recent results have given them little to enjoy. They have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat at Cordoba last time out.

The home side will want to stop the slide on their own turf. Raul's team have conceded 12 goals across those five games, and tightening up at the back is the obvious priority.

Celtа Fortuna arrive in 19th place and are still searching for their first win in this run. Fredi Alvarez's side drew 1-1 with Real Valladolid on 22 November, but they have taken just two points from their last five league games.

The visitors also have defensive work to do after a 5-1 loss at Girona in October, and they have conceded 11 times in their last five. They did show some resilience in a 2-2 draw with Cordoba.

Oviedo also hold a strong record against this opponent in the meetings on file. Here is how to follow the game, including TV channel and live stream details.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Real Oviedo vs Celta Fortuna is not currently available. Broadcast details will be added here once they are confirmed.

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