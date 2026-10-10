International Coverage

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Villarreal will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid are without a significant number of first-team players heading into this fixture. Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, and Kylian Mbappe are all listed as injured, while Dean Huijsen serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Ruediger, and Marc Cucurella. Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Arda Guler are expected in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Endrick leading the attack.

Villarreal also have injury concerns, with Santi Comesana, Ilias Akhomach, and Tajon Buchanan ruled out. Inigo Perez is expected to line up with Peter Gulacsi in goal, a back four of Sergi Cardona, Pau Navarro, Alex Freeman, and Renato Veiga, and an attack built around Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze, and Ayoze Perez. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Real Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also lost 1-0 to Real Betis earlier in the run. On the positive side, they beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and put four past Rayo Vallecano without reply. Madrid have scored ten goals in those five matches but conceded five, suggesting defensive frailty that Villarreal will look to exploit.

Villarreal's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. They won their last LaLiga outing 3-1 against Levante and also beat Malaga 3-1 on the road, but they have lost three of their five matches, including defeats to Real Betis and Deportivo de A Coruna. They scored ten goals across those games but shipped nine, making this a fixture between two sides struggling for defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-2 win for Real Madrid, played at Villarreal's ground in January 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have the stronger record, winning four of the five matches. The only exception was a 4-4 draw at Villarreal in May 2024, a result that stands out as the highest-scoring encounter in the dataset. Madrid have been particularly dominant on home soil in this fixture, winning 3-1 and 2-0 at the Bernabeu in the two most recent meetings there.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently occupy fourth place, while Villarreal sit ninth. The gap in positions reflects Madrid's stronger squad resources, but their inconsistent form means this is far from a straightforward home fixture.