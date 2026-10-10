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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoVillarreal
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Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV YouTube

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport MáXimo 3

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 2

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga ROA

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport MáXimo 3

SuperSport

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Sudan

TOD

TOD

Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom

Premier Sports

Premier Sports

United States

ESPN+

ESPN+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Villarreal will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Formation
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisI. KonateI. KonateT. Alexander-ArnoldT. Alexander-ArnoldA. RuedigerA. RuedigerM. CucurellaM. CucurellaJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorA. GulerA. GulerA. TchouameniA. TchouameniB. SilvaB. SilvaK. MbappeK. MbappeP. GulacsiP. GulacsiS. CardonaS. CardonaP. NavarroP. NavarroS. MourinoS. MourinoJ. FoythJ. FoythI. AkhomachI. AkhomachS. ComesanaS. ComesanaA. MoleiroA. MoleiroA. PerezA. PerezP. GueyeP. GueyeG. MikautadzeG. Mikautadze
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Villarreal

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • I. Perez

Real Madrid are without a significant number of first-team players heading into this fixture. Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, and Kylian Mbappe are all listed as injured, while Dean Huijsen serves a suspension. The projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Ruediger, and Marc Cucurella. Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Arda Guler are expected in midfield, with Vinicius Junior and Endrick leading the attack.

Villarreal also have injury concerns, with Santi Comesana, Ilias Akhomach, and Tajon Buchanan ruled out. Inigo Perez is expected to line up with Peter Gulacsi in goal, a back four of Sergi Cardona, Pau Navarro, Alex Freeman, and Renato Veiga, and an attack built around Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze, and Ayoze Perez. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VIL

VIL - Form

COR
L2-3
BVB
L3-2
BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Real Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also lost 1-0 to Real Betis earlier in the run. On the positive side, they beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League and put four past Rayo Vallecano without reply. Madrid have scored ten goals in those five matches but conceded five, suggesting defensive frailty that Villarreal will look to exploit.

Villarreal's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. They won their last LaLiga outing 3-1 against Levante and also beat Malaga 3-1 on the road, but they have lost three of their five matches, including defeats to Real Betis and Deportivo de A Coruna. They scored ten goals across those games but shipped nine, making this a fixture between two sides struggling for defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawVillarreal
4
1
0
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
4
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
FT
13Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-2 win for Real Madrid, played at Villarreal's ground in January 2026. Looking at the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have the stronger record, winning four of the five matches. The only exception was a 4-4 draw at Villarreal in May 2024, a result that stands out as the highest-scoring encounter in the dataset. Madrid have been particularly dominant on home soil in this fixture, winning 3-1 and 2-0 at the Bernabeu in the two most recent meetings there.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
12
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently occupy fourth place, while Villarreal sit ninth. The gap in positions reflects Madrid's stronger squad resources, but their inconsistent form means this is far from a straightforward home fixture.

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