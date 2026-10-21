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Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoFeyenoord
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Real Betis vs Feyenoord: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Real Betis
Feyenoord
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN4 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN4 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN 4 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 6

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN SPORTS MAX Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Sky Sport 256 / NOW TV

Sky Sport Italy

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport / Ziggo Go

Ziggo Sport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

ESPN 4 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 5 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX / CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+

How to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and Feyenoord will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Feyenoord Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
page.match.formation.title
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
4-3-3
A. VallesA. VallesNatanNatanV. GomezV. GomezA. OrtizA. OrtizM. BartraM. BartraIscoIscoAntonyAntonyA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliP. FornalsP. FornalsF. BernalF. BernalT. ParrottT. ParrottT. ErnstT. ErnstT. WatanabeT. WatanabeG. ReadG. ReadJ. St. JusteJ. St. JusteM. MarmolM. MarmolG. ZechielG. ZechielO. TarghallineO. TarghallineC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteL. ValenteL. ValenteN. FerriN. FerriA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj Moussa
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
4-2-3-1
Real Betis

Starting XI

Feyenoord

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini
  • G. van Bronckhorst

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Natan, Valentin Gomez, Angel Ortiz, and Marc Bartra. Isco, Antony, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Pablo Fornals, and Facundo Bernal are expected to feature in midfield and attack, with Troy Parrott leading the line. Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez are both unavailable through injury, and there are no current suspensions to report.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to line up with Tjark Ernst in goal, supported by Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, and Mika Marmol in defence. Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Luciano Valente, Nacho Ferri, and Anis Hadj Moussa complete the projected starting eleven. Feyenoord are without Jordan Bos, Goncalo Borges, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie through injury, placing significant demands on the available squad.

Form

BET

BET - Form

GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FEY

FEY - Form

ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
AZ
W2-0
COM
W3-2
TEL
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Betis have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-5 loss to Barcelona in LaLiga, though they had previously beaten FC Porto 3-2 in the Champions League and thrashed Osasuna 5-2 in the league. Across those five fixtures, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eleven, reflecting a side capable of scoring freely but prone to giving up chances at the other end.

Feyenoord have won all five of their most recent competitive matches. Their last outing produced a 3-4 victory at Telstar in the Eredivisie, and they also claimed a 3-2 win over Como in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they put five past FC Utrecht and seven past PEC Zwolle without reply. Across those five games, Feyenoord scored seventeen goals and conceded six, with four of those five matches ending in victories by multiple goals.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawFeyenoord
1
0
0
Europa League
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in January 2026, when Real Betis won 2-1 at home. That is the only fixture recorded between the two sides in the available data, meaning Betis hold the advantage in head-to-head meetings on current record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League group stage, Real Betis currently occupy tenth position while Feyenoord sit twenty-fourth, placing both clubs in contrasting situations as they look to improve their standings in the competition.

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