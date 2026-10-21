International Coverage

How to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and Feyenoord will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Natan, Valentin Gomez, Angel Ortiz, and Marc Bartra. Isco, Antony, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Pablo Fornals, and Facundo Bernal are expected to feature in midfield and attack, with Troy Parrott leading the line. Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez are both unavailable through injury, and there are no current suspensions to report.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to line up with Tjark Ernst in goal, supported by Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, and Mika Marmol in defence. Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, Charles Vanhoutte, Luciano Valente, Nacho Ferri, and Anis Hadj Moussa complete the projected starting eleven. Feyenoord are without Jordan Bos, Goncalo Borges, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie through injury, placing significant demands on the available squad.

Form

Real Betis have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-5 loss to Barcelona in LaLiga, though they had previously beaten FC Porto 3-2 in the Champions League and thrashed Osasuna 5-2 in the league. Across those five fixtures, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eleven, reflecting a side capable of scoring freely but prone to giving up chances at the other end.

Feyenoord have won all five of their most recent competitive matches. Their last outing produced a 3-4 victory at Telstar in the Eredivisie, and they also claimed a 3-2 win over Como in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they put five past FC Utrecht and seven past PEC Zwolle without reply. Across those five games, Feyenoord scored seventeen goals and conceded six, with four of those five matches ending in victories by multiple goals.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Real Betis BET 2 Feyenoord FEY 1 FT 2 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in January 2026, when Real Betis won 2-1 at home. That is the only fixture recorded between the two sides in the available data, meaning Betis hold the advantage in head-to-head meetings on current record.

Standings

In the Champions League group stage, Real Betis currently occupy tenth position while Feyenoord sit twenty-fourth, placing both clubs in contrasting situations as they look to improve their standings in the competition.