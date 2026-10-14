Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoFC Porto
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Real Betis vs FC Porto: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs FC Porto
Real Betis
FC Porto
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

max.com/br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France / Gabon

Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com/id-id

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan / Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.tv

Mexico

FOX One

foxsports.com.mx

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.pe

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com/pl

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa / Sudan

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United Kingdom / Great Britain

TNT Sports 6

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs FC Porto Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
page.match.formation.title
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-3-3
A. VallesA. VallesNatanNatanH. BellerinH. BellerinM. BartraM. BartraF. GarciaF. GarciaA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliIscoIscoR. RiquelmeR. RiquelmeF. BernalF. BernalD. CeballosD. CeballosT. ParrottT. ParrottD. CostaD. CostaA. CostaA. CostaN. PerezN. PerezJ. KiwiorJ. KiwiorF. MouraF. MouraA. VarelaA. VarelaP. RosarioP. RosarioG. VeigaG. VeigaA. SilvaA. Silvateam-logoPepeB. SainzB. Sainz
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
4-2-3-1
Real Betis

Starting XI

FC Porto

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini
  • F. Farioli

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to field a lineup including Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Natan, and Francisco Garcia. Isco, Facundo Bernal, and Rodrigo Riquelme are projected in midfield, with Antony, Pablo Fornals, and Troy Parrott leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Francesco Farioli's projected XI for Porto features Diogo Costa between the posts, supported by Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, and Martim Fernandes in defense. Pablo Rosario and Alan Varela are expected in central midfield, with Gabriel Veiga, Pepe, Andre Silva, and Borja Sainz providing the attacking threat. Porto have no confirmed injuries or suspensions, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

BET

BET - Form

LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
POR

POR - Form

MCI
L0-2
CAP
W1-4
BEN
W3-1
COR
W1-3
MAR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Betis have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-2 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 2-3 away victory at Villarreal earlier in the run. Betis have scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with their only dropped points a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna.

FC Porto have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Maritimo in Liga Portugal, and they also beat Benfica 3-1 and Casa Pia AC 4-1 during the same run. Porto have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five matches, with four consecutive wins in domestic competition heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawFC Porto
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
FC Porto badge
FC Porto
POR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides was a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when FC Porto hosted Real Betis. No further competitive fixtures between the clubs are available, making this Champions League encounter a rare and largely uncharted contest between the two sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League group standings, Real Betis currently sit ninth while FC Porto are placed 31st. Both clubs need a positive result to strengthen their positions in the competition and improve their prospects of advancing through the knockout rounds.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google