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How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to field a lineup including Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Natan, and Francisco Garcia. Isco, Facundo Bernal, and Rodrigo Riquelme are projected in midfield, with Antony, Pablo Fornals, and Troy Parrott leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Francesco Farioli's projected XI for Porto features Diogo Costa between the posts, supported by Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, and Martim Fernandes in defense. Pablo Rosario and Alan Varela are expected in central midfield, with Gabriel Veiga, Pepe, Andre Silva, and Borja Sainz providing the attacking threat. Porto have no confirmed injuries or suspensions, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Betis have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-2 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 2-3 away victory at Villarreal earlier in the run. Betis have scored 12 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with their only dropped points a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna.

FC Porto have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Maritimo in Liga Portugal, and they also beat Benfica 3-1 and Casa Pia AC 4-1 during the same run. Porto have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five matches, with four consecutive wins in domestic competition heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides was a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when FC Porto hosted Real Betis. No further competitive fixtures between the clubs are available, making this Champions League encounter a rare and largely uncharted contest between the two sides.

Standings

In the Champions League group standings, Real Betis currently sit ninth while FC Porto are placed 31st. Both clubs need a positive result to strengthen their positions in the competition and improve their prospects of advancing through the knockout rounds.