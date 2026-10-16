International Coverage

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia, and Natan. Pablo Fornals, Marc Roca, and Isco line up in midfield alongside Rodrigo Riquelme, with Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Juan Hernandez expected to lead the attack. Junior Firpo is ruled out through injury, with no suspensions to report for the hosts.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick is set to deploy Joan Garcia in goal, with Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, and Eric Garcia forming the defensive line. Rodri anchors midfield alongside Gavi and Dani Olmo, with Anthony Gordon and Lamine Yamal supporting Gabriel Jesus in attack. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha are all listed as injured, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home victory over Porto in the Champions League, and they also put five past Osasuna in LaLiga during this run. Across those five matches, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, making them the form team in the division. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League, and they have also beaten Getafe 3-0 and Sevilla 3-1 in LaLiga during this stretch. Flick's side have scored seventeen goals and conceded just seven across those five fixtures, a record that reflects the attacking firepower at their disposal.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Barcelona at home in LaLiga in May 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have the stronger record, though Betis claimed a 3-5 defeat at home in December 2025 that showed the Seville side's willingness to trade goals with the Catalans. The series has produced plenty of goals, with both teams finding the net regularly whenever they meet.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table, while Real Betis are placed third, meaning the hosts will be eager to close the gap on the leaders with a result at home.