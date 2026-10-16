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LaLiga
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoBarcelona
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Real Betis vs Barcelona: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

SuperSport

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN LaLiga / Movistar+

DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 2

Premier Sports

United States

ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes

ESPN+

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela / DGO

DIRECTV Latin America

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Barcelona Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
page.match.formation.title
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
A. VallesA. VallesH. BellerinH. BellerinD. LlorenteD. LlorenteF. GarciaF. GarciaNatanNatanAntonyAntonyP. FornalsP. FornalsIscoIscoM. RocaM. RocaA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliJ. HernandezJ. HernandezJ. GarciaJ. GarciaJ. KoundeJ. KoundeX. EspartX. EspartG. MartinG. MartinP. CubarsiP. CubarsiRodriRodriA. GordonA. GordonF. LopezF. LopezL. YamalL. YamalPedriPedriG. JesusG. Jesus
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
Real Betis

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini
  • H. Flick

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia, and Natan. Pablo Fornals, Marc Roca, and Isco line up in midfield alongside Rodrigo Riquelme, with Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Juan Hernandez expected to lead the attack. Junior Firpo is ruled out through injury, with no suspensions to report for the hosts.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick is set to deploy Joan Garcia in goal, with Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, and Eric Garcia forming the defensive line. Rodri anchors midfield alongside Gavi and Dani Olmo, with Anthony Gordon and Lamine Yamal supporting Gabriel Jesus in attack. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha are all listed as injured, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

BET

BET - Form

VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
OSA
W5-2
POR
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BAR

BAR - Form

LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
GAL
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Their most recent result was a 3-2 home victory over Porto in the Champions League, and they also put five past Osasuna in LaLiga during this run. Across those five matches, Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight, showing both attacking intent and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, making them the form team in the division. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League, and they have also beaten Getafe 3-0 and Sevilla 3-1 in LaLiga during this stretch. Flick's side have scored seventeen goals and conceded just seven across those five fixtures, a record that reflects the attacking firepower at their disposal.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawBarcelona
0
2
3
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
3
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
8Goals Scored16
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Barcelona at home in LaLiga in May 2026. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have the stronger record, though Betis claimed a 3-5 defeat at home in December 2025 that showed the Seville side's willingness to trade goals with the Catalans. The series has produced plenty of goals, with both teams finding the net regularly whenever they meet.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
82421211+110
L
D
L
D
W
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
71331115-46
D
L
L
D
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Barcelona sit top of the table, while Real Betis are placed third, meaning the hosts will be eager to close the gap on the leaders with a result at home.

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