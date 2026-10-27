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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoRatchaburi FC
team-logoKashiwa Reysol
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Watch Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol: AFC Champions League Elite live streams

TV Guide & Streaming
Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol
Ratchaburi FC
Kashiwa Reysol
AFC Champions League Elite
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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Libya

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Pakistan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Syria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Turkey

Spor Smart / D-Smart GO

D-Smart GO

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

[suspicious link removed]

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

Match Preview

Ratchaburi FC host Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Thai side looking to recover their footing in continental competition after a difficult run of results.

Worrawoot Srimaka's side have shown they can produce big performances in domestic football, but their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has been a different story. A defeat to Kyoto Sanga FC in their last continental outing leaves them needing a positive result to stay competitive in the group.

Kashiwa Reysol arrive in Thailand in reasonable shape under Ricardo Rodriguez. The Japanese club beat Port FC 5-1 in their previous AFC Champions League Elite fixture, a result that demonstrated real attacking intent on the road.

In the J. League, Reysol's form has been mixed. A loss to Nagoya Grampus was followed by a draw with FC Tokyo, before they edged past Kashima Antlers 3-2 in their most recent outing, showing the resilience that Rodriguez will want to carry into this fixture.

Ratchaburi enter this match sitting 12th in the East standings, while Reysol occupy 8th. The gap between the two sides in the table reflects the pressure on the hosts to pick up points and avoid falling further adrift in the group.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, including live stream options and kick-off time, read on.

Team news & squads

Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol Probable lineups

Manager

  • W. Srimaka

Ratchaburi FC are managed by Worrawoot Srimaka, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Kashiwa Reysol head coach Ricardo Rodriguez will also be without confirmed squad details at this stage, with no injury or suspension data currently provided for the away side. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

RAT

RAT - Form

RAY
D1-1
SUK
W6-0
KSF
L1-0
CHI
W1-2
CHO
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KAR

KAR - Form

KOB
W4-2
TPF
W5-1
NAG
L1-3
FCT
D0-0
KAN
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Ratchaburi FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Chonburi FC in the Thai League, and they also lost 1-0 to Kyoto Sanga FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their best result in this run was a commanding 6-0 win over Sukhothai FC, and they drew 1-1 with Rayong FC earlier in the period. Across the five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Kashiwa Reysol have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 victory over Kashima Antlers in the J. League, and they also beat Port FC 5-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only defeat came against Nagoya Grampus, who won 3-1. Reysol scored 14 goals across these five fixtures while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol. This fixture will provide the first recorded meeting between the two clubs in this dataset.

Standings

East

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
220081+76
W
W
2
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
3
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
220041+36
W
W
4
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
220041+36
W
W
5
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
6
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
7
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
8
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
210163+33
W
L
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
210123-13
L
W
11
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
201112-11
L
D
12
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
13
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
200215-40
L
L
14
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
15
Port FCPort FCTPF
200227-50
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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