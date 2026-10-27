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How to watch Ratchaburi FC vs Kashiwa Reysol with a VPN

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International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Ratchaburi FC host Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Thai side looking to recover their footing in continental competition after a difficult run of results.

Worrawoot Srimaka's side have shown they can produce big performances in domestic football, but their AFC Champions League Elite campaign has been a different story. A defeat to Kyoto Sanga FC in their last continental outing leaves them needing a positive result to stay competitive in the group.

Kashiwa Reysol arrive in Thailand in reasonable shape under Ricardo Rodriguez. The Japanese club beat Port FC 5-1 in their previous AFC Champions League Elite fixture, a result that demonstrated real attacking intent on the road.

In the J. League, Reysol's form has been mixed. A loss to Nagoya Grampus was followed by a draw with FC Tokyo, before they edged past Kashima Antlers 3-2 in their most recent outing, showing the resilience that Rodriguez will want to carry into this fixture.

Ratchaburi enter this match sitting 12th in the East standings, while Reysol occupy 8th. The gap between the two sides in the table reflects the pressure on the hosts to pick up points and avoid falling further adrift in the group.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture, including live stream options and kick-off time, read on.

Team news & squads

Ratchaburi FC are managed by Worrawoot Srimaka, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Kashiwa Reysol head coach Ricardo Rodriguez will also be without confirmed squad details at this stage, with no injury or suspension data currently provided for the away side. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Ratchaburi FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Chonburi FC in the Thai League, and they also lost 1-0 to Kyoto Sanga FC in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their best result in this run was a commanding 6-0 win over Sukhothai FC, and they drew 1-1 with Rayong FC earlier in the period. Across the five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Kashiwa Reysol have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 victory over Kashima Antlers in the J. League, and they also beat Port FC 5-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their only defeat came against Nagoya Grampus, who won 3-1. Reysol scored 14 goals across these five fixtures while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Ratchaburi FC and Kashiwa Reysol. This fixture will provide the first recorded meeting between the two clubs in this dataset.