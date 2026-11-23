How to watch Ratchaburi FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Ratchaburi FC host Johor Darul Ta'zim in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the East zone table adding weight to the meeting. The venue and kick-off time have not yet been confirmed.

Ratchaburi arrive in poor domestic form under Worrawoot Srimaka. They lost 1-0 to Prachuap FC in the Thai League on 21 November, and they have taken just one win from their last five games in all competitions.

The continental campaign has been uneven for the Thai side. They drew 0-0 with Kashiwa Reysol in October, then lost 3-2 to Vissel Kobe at the start of November.

Johor Darul Ta'zim, coached by Xisco Munoz, bring far steadier results. They have won three of their last five, including a 3-0 victory over Port FC and a 2-0 win at Pohang Steelers in this competition.

Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on 3 November, a rare setback in a run that has otherwise produced three clean sheets.

The two clubs met twice in 2021 and could not be separated by much, so there is little recent history to lean on. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Ratchaburi vs Johor Darul Ta'zim is not currently available. No TV channel or live stream listings have been confirmed, and this page will be updated once broadcasters are announced.

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