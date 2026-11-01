How to watch Racing Louisville vs Kansas City Current with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

NWSL - Game Week 28 1 Nov 2026 - 17:00

Kansas City Current travel to Racing Louisville in an NWSL regular season fixture with significant playoff implications for the visitors as Decision Day approaches.

Chris Armas's Current arrive in form and full of confidence. Their 2-1 win over Washington Spirit last weekend lifted them to fourth in the league standings, their highest position since the opening week of the season.

Racing Louisville, managed by Beverly Yanez, enter this match in difficult circumstances. They have lost four of their last five games, including a 6-1 defeat to Denver Summit FC last weekend.

The contrast in momentum could not be sharper. Current have won four of their last five, while Louisville have struggled to find any consistency across the same stretch.

With Decision Day on Sunday, November 1 bringing the regular season to a close, Kansas City will be determined to arrive at that final round in the strongest possible position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

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