How to watch RAAL La Louviere vs Cercle Brugge with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Easi Arena

RAAL La Louviere host Cercle Brugge at the Easi Arena in La Louviere in the Belgian First Division A, with both clubs sitting in the bottom two of the table and desperate for points.

Edward Still's side come into this match on the back of a heavy 5-2 defeat to Sporting Charleroi last weekend, a result that will have sharpened minds at the club. Before that setback, RAAL had shown real quality, putting three past Zulte Waregem without reply.

Cercle Brugge arrive in better spirits after a 2-1 win over Royal Antwerp in their most recent league outing. Pedro Caixinha's men have been inconsistent, though, losing three of their last five across all competitions.

The two clubs met four times last season, producing some lively football. RAAL won the most recent encounter at this ground 4-1 back in May, which will give the home support genuine cause for optimism.

With both sides sitting in the relegation zone, the stakes could hardly be higher. Three points here would be transformative for whichever team claims them.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch RAAL La Louviere vs Cercle Brugge, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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