How to watch Queretaro FC vs Necaxa with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States TUDN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 22 Nov 2026 - 20:10 Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro FC host Necaxa at Estadio La Corregidora in a Liga MX fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Esteban Gonzalez's side arrive in desperate form. The Gallos Blancos have lost all five of their most recent Liga MX matches, conceding ten goals in the process, and sit 14th in the Apertura standings. A home crowd at La Corregidora offers some comfort, but the pressure on Gonzalez is mounting with every passing week.

Necaxa, managed by Juan Reynoso, are not in a much better position. The visitors sit 17th in the Apertura table and have won just once in their last five outings, though that victory — a 1-0 result against Tijuana — at least showed they are capable of grinding out a result when it matters.

With both clubs fighting to avoid the lower reaches of the table, this match carries urgency that neither side can afford to ignore. Neither coach will want to drop further points at this stage of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX fixture live.

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