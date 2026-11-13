How to watch Queretaro FC vs Monterrey with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States ViX

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 7 14 Nov 2026 - 18:00 Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro FC host Monterrey at Estadio La Corregidora in the Liga MX Apertura, with both clubs carrying very different pressures into this fixture.

The Gallos Blancos arrive in desperate form. Esteban Gonzalez's side have lost five consecutive Liga MX matches, conceding freely and struggling to generate any attacking momentum. A home win is close to essential if Queretaro are to stay in contention.

Monterrey sit 10th in the Apertura standings under Matias Almeyda, a position that reflects a campaign of inconsistency. The Rayados have mixed sharp performances with damaging slip-ups throughout this run, and their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Toluca.

Almeyda's side need a response, and quickly. A road result at La Corregidora would go some way toward steadying a campaign that has threatened to unravel in recent weeks.

For Queretaro, the stakes are even more immediate. Five straight defeats have left the club in 12th place, and the pressure on Gonzalez is mounting with every passing round.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX fixture live.

Team news & squads