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Championship
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
Loftus Road
team-logoSwansea City
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Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City
Queens Park Rangers
Swansea City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.nl

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Stephan

QPR are managed by Julien Stephan, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Probable lineup details have not been released, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and the projected XI will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

QPR

QPR - Form

WBA
D1-1
PNE
D2-2
WHU
D1-1
DER
W4-1
BIR
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SWA

SWA - Form

BUR
W3-1
LIN
W1-2
NOR
W2-1
MIL
W0-1
WHU
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

QPR head into this match with a mixed recent record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Birmingham City, which followed a 4-1 home win over Derby County. Across those five matches, Rangers have scored nine goals and conceded eight, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but vulnerable defensively. Two of their last five results were draws, including a 1-1 stalemate with West Ham United.

Swansea arrive with four wins from their last five Championship matches, with their only defeat a narrow 1-0 loss to West Ham United. Matos's side beat Millwall, Norwich City, Lincoln City, and Burnley in that sequence, with the Burnley victory yielding a 3-1 scoreline. Swansea have conceded just three goals across those five games, suggesting a defensively disciplined unit in strong form.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Queens Park RangersDrawSwansea City
2
0
3
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
3
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Swansea have had the better of this fixture in recent meetings, and the head-to-head record across the last five encounters reinforces their advantage. The most recent match, played at Loftus Road in April 2026, ended 2-1 to Swansea, continuing a pattern that has seen the Welsh side win three of the last five meetings. QPR have taken two victories in that same span, but Swansea's consistency in this fixture gives them a psychological edge heading into the contest.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Swansea City top the Championship table coming into this fixture, while QPR sit ninth — a gap that frames this as a meeting between a side chasing the division's pace-setters and one already setting it.

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