How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers host Sheffield United at Loftus Road in London in a Championship fixture that pairs two sides in the top half of the table.

QPR sit seventh and come into the game unbeaten in their last four. Julien Stephan's team drew 1-1 with Norwich City on Tuesday night, a result that followed a 1-0 away win at Millwall.

That Millwall victory and a 2-1 win over Lincoln City have steadied the Hoops after a 4-1 home defeat to Southampton at the end of October.

Sheffield United arrive in ninth under Chris Wilder. The Blades also drew 1-1 with Southampton in midweek, having thrashed Watford 4-0 at the weekend.

Wilder's side have won three of their last five and the Watford result was their heaviest of the run. They also won 3-2 at Preston North End earlier this month.

Sheffield United took four points from their last two meetings with QPR, including a 2-0 win at Loftus Road in February, so the visitors will travel with some confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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