How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Julien Stephan has not confirmed a probable lineup for QPR ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Paul Heckingbottom is similarly without a confirmed squad list for Preston North End, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

QPR have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, following a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic. The R's lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough before that but had back-to-back wins against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers earlier in the run. Across those five games, QPR scored five goals and conceded four.

Preston have struggled badly in the same period, taking one win from five Championship matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City, and they also lost 2-1 to Watford and 3-1 to Bristol City. Their only win came against Blackburn Rovers, a 2-1 victory. Preston scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 6 April 2026, when Preston and QPR drew 1-1 in the Championship. Before that, the sides played out another 1-1 draw at Loftus Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, QPR have won two to Preston's one, with two draws, scoring six goals and conceding five in total.

Standings

In the Championship table, Queens Park Rangers currently sit fifth, while Preston North End are placed 23rd.