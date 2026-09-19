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Championship
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
Loftus Road
team-logoPreston North End
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Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Preston North End
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 8
Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Stephan

Julien Stephan has not confirmed a probable lineup for QPR ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Paul Heckingbottom is similarly without a confirmed squad list for Preston North End, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

QPR

QPR - Form

BLB
W1-2
CAC
W2-1
MID
L0-1
CHA
D0-0
WBA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
PNE

PNE - Form

CHA
L1-0
BRC
L1-3
BLB
W2-1
WAT
L2-1
LIN
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

QPR have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, following a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic. The R's lost 1-0 to Middlesbrough before that but had back-to-back wins against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers earlier in the run. Across those five games, QPR scored five goals and conceded four.

Preston have struggled badly in the same period, taking one win from five Championship matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City, and they also lost 2-1 to Watford and 3-1 to Bristol City. Their only win came against Blackburn Rovers, a 2-1 victory. Preston scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Queens Park RangersDrawPreston North End
3
2
0
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
FT
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
2
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on 6 April 2026, when Preston and QPR drew 1-1 in the Championship. Before that, the sides played out another 1-1 draw at Loftus Road in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, QPR have won two to Preston's one, with two draws, scoring six goals and conceding five in total.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
10
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
11
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Queens Park Rangers currently sit fifth, while Preston North End are placed 23rd.

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