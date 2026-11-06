How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Lincoln City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers welcome Lincoln City to Loftus Road in the Championship, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Julien Stephan's QPR sit 11th in the table after a mixed run of results. A 5-0 dismantling of Swansea City showed what this side is capable of, but back-to-back defeats to Birmingham City and Southampton have raised questions about their consistency.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Burnley, a point that steadied the ship but did little to silence the doubters at Loftus Road.

Lincoln City arrive in London in 19th place under Chris Cohen, a side that has struggled for results in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last five Championship outings tell a difficult story, and the Imps will need to show more than they have managed recently if they are to take anything from this match.

A 4-1 win over Burnley last month stands as their standout result, but a 6-0 loss to West Ham United in the same stretch underlines the fragility that has kept them rooted in the lower reaches of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch QPR vs Lincoln City, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

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