How to watch Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Puerto Rico and Cayman Islands will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Puerto Rico vs Cayman Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been released by Puerto Rico ahead of this match. Injury, suspension, and squad updates are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Cayman Islands have also not published any squad information at this stage. Updates on availability and the projected lineup will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Puerto Rico have won three and lost two of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Cayman Islands in the Nations League, and they also beat Dominica 2-0 in the same competition. Their two defeats came against Guyana, 1-0 in the Nations League, and Saudi Arabia, 3-0 in a friendly. They have kept clean sheets in two of their five matches.

Cayman Islands have managed one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Guyana in Nations League play. Their only win came against Bahamas, 1-0, and their heaviest loss was a 4-1 defeat to Gibraltar in a friendly.

Head-to-Head Record

Puerto Rico have dominated this fixture across all recorded meetings, winning each of the last three encounters. The most recent match, played in the current Nations League campaign, ended 3-0 to Puerto Rico. The Blue Hurricane have scored 11 goals and conceded just one across those three games, a record that underlines their consistent control of this particular matchup.

Standings

B Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Guyana GUY 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 W W W 2 Puerto Rico PUR 3 2 0 1 5 1 +4 6 W W L 3 Cayman Islands CYM 3 0 1 2 0 5 -5 1 L L D 4 Dominica DMA 3 0 1 2 1 7 -6 1 L L D Promotion Relegation

Puerto Rico sit second in CONCACAF Nations League Group B, a position that keeps them in contention for progression. Cayman Islands are third, meaning they need points from this fixture to avoid dropping to the bottom of the group.