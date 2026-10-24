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International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Deepdale

Preston North End host West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale in the EFL Championship, with Graham Alexander's side desperate to arrest a slide that has left them rooted to the foot of the table.

Preston sit 24th in the Championship, and the pressure on Alexander is mounting. Four defeats in their last five league games have stripped away any early-season optimism, and another loss here would deepen the crisis at Deepdale.

West Brom arrive in a very different mood. James Morrison's side sit fifth in the Championship table and have won their last two matches, making this a genuine test of their promotion credentials against a struggling home side.

The Baggies beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and won 2-1 at Wrexham in their most recent outings, and that momentum will give them confidence heading into Lancashire.

For Preston, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. West Brom, with one eye on the top six, will fancy their chances against a side that has conceded freely in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads

Graham Alexander names his Preston side with no confirmed injuries or suspensions available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

West Brom head coach James Morrison is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Preston have taken one point from their last five Championship matches, with four defeats and a single draw against Queens Park Rangers finishing 2-2. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 home loss to Wrexham, and they also fell 4-0 to Birmingham City. Alexander's side have scored just two goals across those five fixtures while conceding eight.

West Brom's recent run stands at three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Championship games. Morrison's side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in their most recent match and followed a 2-1 win at Wrexham with a 1-0 loss to Birmingham City earlier in the run. The Baggies have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Preston hosted West Brom at Deepdale and lost 0-2 in the Championship. West Brom have dominated recent encounters, winning three of the last five head-to-head matches, with Preston taking none and one game ending in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale in November 2024. West Brom have scored ten goals to Preston's four across those five fixtures.