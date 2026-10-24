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Championship
team-logoPreston North End
Deepdale
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
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Watch Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion live: TV, livestreams, international Championship coverage

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Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion
Preston North End
West Bromwich Albion
Championship
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Match Preview

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Championship - Game Week 12
Deepdale

Preston North End host West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale in the EFL Championship, with Graham Alexander's side desperate to arrest a slide that has left them rooted to the foot of the table.

Preston sit 24th in the Championship, and the pressure on Alexander is mounting. Four defeats in their last five league games have stripped away any early-season optimism, and another loss here would deepen the crisis at Deepdale.

West Brom arrive in a very different mood. James Morrison's side sit fifth in the Championship table and have won their last two matches, making this a genuine test of their promotion credentials against a struggling home side.

The Baggies beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 and won 2-1 at Wrexham in their most recent outings, and that momentum will give them confidence heading into Lancashire.

For Preston, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. West Brom, with one eye on the top six, will fancy their chances against a side that has conceded freely in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads

Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Alexander

Graham Alexander names his Preston side with no confirmed injuries or suspensions available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

West Brom head coach James Morrison is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

PNE

PNE - Form

LIN
L0-1
QPR
D2-2
MIL
L0-1
BIR
L4-0
WRE
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WBA

WBA - Form

QPR
D1-1
WOL
L1-0
BIR
L0-1
WRE
W1-2
BLB
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Preston have taken one point from their last five Championship matches, with four defeats and a single draw against Queens Park Rangers finishing 2-2. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 home loss to Wrexham, and they also fell 4-0 to Birmingham City. Alexander's side have scored just two goals across those five fixtures while conceding eight.

West Brom's recent run stands at three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Championship games. Morrison's side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in their most recent match and followed a 2-1 win at Wrexham with a 1-0 loss to Birmingham City earlier in the run. The Baggies have scored eight goals and conceded six across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Preston North EndDrawWest Bromwich Albion
0
1
4
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
FT
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
FT
3Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Preston hosted West Brom at Deepdale and lost 0-2 in the Championship. West Brom have dominated recent encounters, winning three of the last five head-to-head matches, with Preston taking none and one game ending in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale in November 2024. West Brom have scored ten goals to Preston's four across those five fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
127412717+1025
W
D
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
16
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
124261623-714
L
D
W
L
W
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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