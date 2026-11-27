How to watch Preston North End vs Norwich City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Deepdale

Preston North End host Norwich City at Deepdale in the Championship, with the bottom half and the top half of the table meeting in Lancashire.

Graham Alexander's side sit 22nd and arrive with some momentum. They won 4-0 at Cardiff City on Tuesday night, a result that lifted a team that had lost two of its previous three.

That win followed a 1-1 draw at West Ham United, and a 1-0 home victory over Southampton earlier this month. Preston have found goals lately, but they still have ground to make up near the foot of the table.

Norwich come in sitting 11th and in strong form under Philippe Clement. They have not lost in their last five league games, winning four of them.

The Canaries won 5-0 at Bristol City and 4-0 at Derby County during that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw away at Queens Park Rangers.

Preston will need to tighten up against a side that has scored freely on its travels. Here is how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Details on the TV channel and live stream will be added once they are confirmed.

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