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Championship
team-logoPreston North End
Deepdale
team-logoLincoln City
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Preston North End vs Lincoln City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Preston North End vs Lincoln City
Preston North End
Lincoln City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Preston North End vs Lincoln City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 7
Deepdale

Today's game between Preston North End and Lincoln City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Preston North End vs Lincoln City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Preston North End vs Lincoln City Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Heckingbottom

Preston North End are managed by Paul Heckingbottom, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the club releases further details.

Lincoln City head coach Chris Cohen has also not confirmed his squad ahead of the trip to Deepdale. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

PNE

PNE - Form

EVE
L0-4
CHA
L1-0
BRC
L1-3
BLB
W2-1
WAT
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIN

LIN - Form

BLA
W1-4
BOL
W0-1
BLB
D0-0
SOU
D1-1
BOU
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Preston have recorded one win, no draws, and four losses across their last five competitive matches, scoring four goals and conceding nine. Their only victory in that run came against Blackburn Rovers, winning 2-1 on September 5. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Watford, and they have lost three of their four Championship games in this stretch.

Lincoln have won two, drawn two, and lost one across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth on September 8. In the Championship, they have not lost in their last two league games, drawing 1-1 with Southampton and 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Preston North EndDrawLincoln City
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
Lincoln City badge
Lincoln City
LIN
1
FT
0Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Lincoln City won 1-0 away at Preston North End. With just one match on record, no broader pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history provided.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
641196+313
W
W
D
L
W
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
632184+411
L
D
W
W
D
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
632174+311
D
L
W
W
D
5
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
632167-111
D
L
D
W
W
6
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
531185+310
W
D
W
L
W
7
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
531197+210
W
W
W
D
L
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
5302108+29
W
L
L
W
W
9
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
6303109+19
W
W
L
W
L
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
62318809
W
L
W
D
D
11
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
52211310+38
D
L
W
W
D
12
WatfordWatfordWAT
622267-18
W
L
L
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
6321147+77
W
D
D
W
W
14
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
61418807
L
D
D
W
D
15
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
6213910-17
D
W
W
L
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
17
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
520378-16
W
L
L
W
L
18
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
612379-25
L
L
D
L
W
19
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
512246-25
D
D
W
L
L
20
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
6042710-34
D
L
L
D
D
21
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
6114612-64
L
L
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
6114511-64
L
L
W
L
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
6033713-63
D
L
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
6105612-63
L
W
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship, Preston North End currently sit in 24th place, while Lincoln City are placed 19th.

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