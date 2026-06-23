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How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Portugal and Uzbekistan will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez is expected to name a strong Portugal side, with Diogo Costa starting in goal behind a back four of Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, Joao Cancelo, and Nuno Mendes. Vitinha and Joao Neves are set to anchor midfield, with Bruno Fernandes operating ahead of them. Pedro Neto and Bernardo Silva provide width, while Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line. No injuries or suspensions are listed for Portugal ahead of this fixture.

Fabio Cannavaro is set to name Utkir Yusupov in goal, with Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Rustamjon Ashurmatov forming the defensive structure. Oston Urunov and Sherzod Nasrullaev are expected in midfield alongside Behruzjon Karimov and Otabek Shukurov, with Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Akmal Mozgovoy supporting Eldor Shomurodov up front. No injuries or suspensions are reported for Uzbekistan at this stage, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three and drawing two of their last five games. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw with DR Congo in the World Cup opener, a result that followed back-to-back friendly wins over Nigeria (2-1) and Chile (2-1). Earlier in the year, Portugal beat the USA 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Mexico in friendlies. Across those five matches, Portugal scored six goals and conceded three.

Uzbekistan have won two and lost three of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their World Cup group opener, and they also lost to the Netherlands (1-2) and Canada (0-2) in pre-tournament friendlies. Their two wins came against Venezuela and Gabon, the latter by a 3-1 scoreline. Uzbekistan scored six goals across those five matches but conceded seven, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet in their recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 5 - 2 Uzbekistan 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Portugal and Uzbekistan have met only once before, in a friendly played in September 2012. Portugal won that match 5-2, with the game played on home soil. There is no further head-to-head history between the two sides on record.

Standings

In Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Portugal currently sit third and Uzbekistan fourth after the opening round of fixtures.