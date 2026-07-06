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World Cup
team-logoPortugal
Dallas Stadium
team-logoSpain
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Portugal vs Spain: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Portugal vs Spain
Portugal
Spain
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Rank

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

1

Russia

Match TV

matchtv.ru

2

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

3

China

CCTV-5

sports.cctv.com

4

Brazil

TV Globo

redeglobo.globo.com

5

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

6

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

7

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

8

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

9

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

10

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

11

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

12

Bolivia

Unitel

unitel.bo

13

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

14

France

M6

6play.fr/m6

15

Spain

RTVE (La 1)

rtve.es

16

Japan

Nippon TV

ntv.co.jp

17

Germany

ZDF

zdf.de

18

Finland

MTV3

mtv.fi

19

Great Britain

BBC

bbc.co.uk/sport

20

Belarus

Sport TV

sport-tv.by

21

Korea Republic

KBS

kbs.co.kr

22

Hungary

M4 Sports

m4sport.hu

23

Portugal

RTP

rtp.pt

24

Austria

ServusTV

servustv.com

25

Ireland Republic

RTÉ

rte.ie

How to watch Portugal vs Spain with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Portugal and Spain will kick-off at 6 Jul 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Spain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Portugal vs Spain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Formation
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-2-3-1
1D. Costa3R. Dias25N. Mendes13R. Veiga20J. Cancelo8B. Fernandes18P. Neto23Vitinha15J. Neves17R. Leao7C. Ronaldo23U. Simon12P. Porro24M. Cucurella14A. Laporte22P. Cubarsi19L. Yamal20Pedri15A. Baena10D. Olmo16Rodri21M. Oyarzabal
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-2-3-1
Portugal

Starting XI

Spain

Manager

  • R. Martinez
  • L. de la Fuente

Roberto Martinez has no reported injuries or suspensions in the Portugal squad ahead of this fixture. His projected XI reads: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Luis de la Fuente also has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report for Spain. His projected XI reads: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Alejandro Baena; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo. Further team news will be confirmed ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

POR

POR - Form

NGA
W2-1
COD
D1-1
UZB
W5-0
COL
D0-0
CRO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ESP

ESP - Form

PER
W1-3
CPV
D0-0
KSA
W4-0
URU
W0-1
AUT
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Portugal come into this match with three wins and two draws from their last five outings. They beat Croatia 2-1 in their most recent match on July 2, having previously drawn 0-0 with Colombia and beaten Uzbekistan 5-0. Their other results include a 1-1 draw with DR Congo and a 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria. Portugal have scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five matches, though their two draws both ended goalless or level at the break, pointing to a side that can be difficult to break down but not always convincing in attack.

Spain arrive in considerably more dominant form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Austria on July 2. They also beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 during the group stage, with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde the only match in which they failed to score. A 1-3 win over Peru in a pre-tournament friendly rounds out the five-match run. Spain have scored eight goals and conceded none across their four competitive matches, keeping a clean sheet in each.

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 5 matches

ESP

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, a UEFA Nations League A draw played on June 8, 2025. Before that, Spain won 1-0 in Lisbon in September 2022, while the two sides drew 1-1 in Seville in June 2022. Across the last five meetings, each team has one win, with three draws completing the record. Neither side has found a way to consistently dominate the other at this level.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while Portugal advanced as runners-up from Group K to reach the Round of 16.

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