International Coverage

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Croatia will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 00:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has no injuries or suspensions to contend with for Portugal. His projected XI reads: Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga; Pedro Neto, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves; Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zlatko Dalic also names a clean bill of health for Croatia. His projected XI is: Dominik Livakovic; Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic; Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic, Petar Sucic; Nikola Vlasic; Ante Budimir. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if circumstances change.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and no defeats in competitive football. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on June 27, a result that confirmed their place in the Round of 32. The standout display in that run was a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan, Portugal's most emphatic performance of the tournament. Across all five matches, they scored 10 goals and conceded four, though their attacking output varied considerably from game to game.

Croatia won three of their last five matches and lost two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Ghana on June 27, following a 1-0 away victory against Panama in their second group game. The significant low point was a 4-2 defeat to England in their World Cup opener, a result that placed them under immediate pressure in Group L. Croatia scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, suggesting offensive threat balanced against defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a UEFA Nations League A draw played in Croatia on November 18, 2024. Before that, Portugal won 2-1 at home in the reverse Nations League fixture in September 2024. Across the last five meetings, Portugal hold the stronger record with three wins to Croatia's one, and one draw, outscoring their opponents across those matches by a clear margin.

Standings

Portugal finished second in Group K, while Croatia claimed second place in Group L to advance to the Round of 32.