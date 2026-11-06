How to watch Portsmouth vs Stoke City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 15 7 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Fratton Park

Portsmouth host Stoke City at Fratton Park in the Championship, with both sides arriving in contrasting but compelling form heading into this fixture.

John Mousinho's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the division over recent weeks, collecting three wins from their last five matches and showing a clear ability to grind out results at both ends of the pitch.

Stoke, managed by Mark Robins, travel south with considerable momentum of their own. The Potters have won four of their last five Championship outings and sit fourth in the table, making them one of the division's form sides.

Portsmouth occupy 10th place in the standings, meaning this match carries genuine weight for both clubs as they look to define the shape of their respective seasons before the winter period.

Fratton Park is rarely a comfortable venue for visiting sides, and Stoke will need to be at their best to take anything from a ground that has proven difficult to navigate this term.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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