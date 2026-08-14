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How to watch Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Fratton Park

The game between Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 15:00 on 15 Aug 2026.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

John Mousinho has not confirmed a starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Portsmouth at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julien Stephan is similarly yet to name his lineup for QPR. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the away squad, and the full picture of his available group will become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Form

Portsmouth head into this fixture with one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, and they also fell 2-0 to Aldershot Town during pre-season. Their sole win came against Woking, a 2-1 victory, while draws against Darmstadt and Farnborough rounded out the run. Portsmouth scored four goals across the five matches and conceded six.

QPR arrive with four wins from five. Stephan's side put seven past Bromley, beat Fiorentina 3-2 and edged both AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers. Their only setback was a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw with Millwall, settled on penalties. QPR scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded five, showing a consistent attacking output throughout pre-season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when QPR beat Portsmouth 6-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship — a result that stands as the most emphatic in recent history between the two clubs. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Fratton Park in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, though QPR's latest victory was by far the most decisive.