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Championship
team-logoPortsmouth
Fratton Park
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
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Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers
Portsmouth
Queens Park Rangers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde

elisaviihde.fi

Great Britain

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Ireland Republic

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Netherlands

Viaplay

viaplay.nl

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Fratton Park

The game between Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 15:00 on 15 Aug 2026.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth vs Queens Park Rangers Probable lineups

Portsmouth crest
Portsmouth
POR
Formation
Queens Park Rangers crest
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Queens Park Rangers crest
Queens Park Rangers
QPR

Manager

  • J. Mousinho

John Mousinho has not confirmed a starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for Portsmouth at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julien Stephan is similarly yet to name his lineup for QPR. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the away squad, and the full picture of his available group will become clearer in the days leading up to the match.

Form

POR

POR - Form

WOK
W1-2
ALD
L2-0
FAR
D1-1
SVD
D0-0
WHU
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QPR

QPR - Form

WYC
W1-0
FIO
W3-2
BRO
W0-7
WIM
W2-3
MIL
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Portsmouth head into this fixture with one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, and they also fell 2-0 to Aldershot Town during pre-season. Their sole win came against Woking, a 2-1 victory, while draws against Darmstadt and Farnborough rounded out the run. Portsmouth scored four goals across the five matches and conceded six.

QPR arrive with four wins from five. Stephan's side put seven past Bromley, beat Fiorentina 3-2 and edged both AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers. Their only setback was a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw with Millwall, settled on penalties. QPR scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded five, showing a consistent attacking output throughout pre-season.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PortsmouthDrawQueens Park Rangers
3
1
1
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
6
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when QPR beat Portsmouth 6-1 at Loftus Road in the Championship — a result that stands as the most emphatic in recent history between the two clubs. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Fratton Park in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, though QPR's latest victory was by far the most decisive.

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