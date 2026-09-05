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Championship
team-logoPortsmouth
Fratton Park
team-logoCardiff City
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Portsmouth vs Cardiff City: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Portsmouth vs Cardiff City
Portsmouth
Cardiff City
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi / viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Portsmouth vs Cardiff City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 5
Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Cardiff City will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Cardiff City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth vs Cardiff City Probable lineups

Portsmouth crest
Portsmouth
POR
Formation
Cardiff City crest
Cardiff City
CAC
Cardiff City crest
Cardiff City
CAC

Manager

  • J. Mousinho

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy is similarly yet to provide a projected lineup, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

POR

POR - Form

WHU
L3-1
QPR
L1-3
LIN
W1-3
BRC
L2-1
DER
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CAC

CAC - Form

WRE
D1-1
DER
D2-2
NOR
L1-2
SHU
D2-2
QPR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Portsmouth arrive at this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a record of one win and four defeats. Their sole victory in that run came against Lincoln City, winning 3-1 away from home in the Championship. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Derby County, and they also lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City. Across those five matches, Portsmouth scored eight goals and conceded nine, and their inability to keep clean sheets is a concern.

Cardiff have gone five matches without a win, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. Their last result was a 2-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. The Bluebirds drew 2-2 with both Sheffield United and Derby County during that run, and they also drew 1-1 with Wrexham. Cardiff scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games, showing attacking output but struggling for consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PortsmouthDrawCardiff City
2
0
3
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
3
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2025, when Portsmouth beat Cardiff City 2-1 at Fratton Park in a Championship fixture. Before that, Cardiff won 2-0 at home in October 2024, also in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, Cardiff hold two wins to Portsmouth's two, with one further result in Portsmouth's favour in cup competition, giving Portsmouth a slight edge overall in that sample.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the EFL Championship table, Portsmouth currently sit 21st while Cardiff City are placed 19th.

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