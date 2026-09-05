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How to watch Portsmouth vs Cardiff City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Cardiff City will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Cardiff City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy is similarly yet to provide a projected lineup, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Portsmouth arrive at this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a record of one win and four defeats. Their sole victory in that run came against Lincoln City, winning 3-1 away from home in the Championship. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Derby County, and they also lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City. Across those five matches, Portsmouth scored eight goals and conceded nine, and their inability to keep clean sheets is a concern.

Cardiff have gone five matches without a win, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. Their last result was a 2-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. The Bluebirds drew 2-2 with both Sheffield United and Derby County during that run, and they also drew 1-1 with Wrexham. Cardiff scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games, showing attacking output but struggling for consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2025, when Portsmouth beat Cardiff City 2-1 at Fratton Park in a Championship fixture. Before that, Cardiff won 2-0 at home in October 2024, also in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, Cardiff hold two wins to Portsmouth's two, with one further result in Portsmouth's favour in cup competition, giving Portsmouth a slight edge overall in that sample.

Standings

In the EFL Championship table, Portsmouth currently sit 21st while Cardiff City are placed 19th.