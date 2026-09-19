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Championship
team-logoPortsmouth
Fratton Park
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
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Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers
Portsmouth
Blackburn Rovers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 8
Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth vs Blackburn Rovers Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Mousinho

Portsmouth are managed by John Mousinho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Tony Mowbray takes charge of Blackburn Rovers, but similarly, no team news regarding injuries or suspensions has been provided at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

POR

POR - Form

LIN
W1-3
BRC
L2-1
DER
L0-2
CAC
W2-0
CHA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BLB

BLB - Form

QPR
L1-2
LIN
D0-0
PNE
L2-1
SHU
L1-2
MIL
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Portsmouth have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Championship matches, scoring four goals and conceding five. Their most recent game ended in a 0-0 draw against Charlton Athletic, and they were beaten 2-0 by Derby County earlier in the run. Their only away win in the sequence came at Lincoln City, where they won 3-1.

Blackburn Rovers have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship fixtures, scoring seven goals and conceding six. They beat Millwall 3-1 in their most recent outing but suffered defeats to Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers before that. A goalless draw at Lincoln City represents their only other point from this run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PortsmouthDrawBlackburn Rovers
2
1
2
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
1
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
0
FT
Championship
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
3
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
FT
League One
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Blackburn Rovers badge
Blackburn Rovers
BLB
2
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Blackburn hosted Portsmouth at Ewood Park in March 2026. Before that, Portsmouth won 2-1 at Fratton Park in December 2025 and 1-0 at home in March 2025, while Blackburn claimed a 3-0 victory on their own ground in January 2025. Across the four most recent Championship meetings, Portsmouth hold a slight edge with two wins to Blackburn's one, with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
10
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
11
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Portsmouth are currently 18th and Blackburn Rovers sit in 16th place.

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