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How to watch Portmore United vs Violette AC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Semi Finals 13 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Portmore United and Violette AC will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portmore United vs Violette AC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Portmore United ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Violette AC have also not released team news at this stage. Information on their squad availability and expected starting XI will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Portmore United have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Waterhouse FC in the Premier League, following an earlier 1-1 draw against Arnett Gardens. Their best result in this run came against Humble Lions, whom they beat 4-1. In the Caribbean Cup, they beat Cibao 2-1 away before losing 1-0 to Mount Pleasant. Portmore have scored seven goals and conceded five across these five matches.

Violette AC have won all four of their last five matches, with their only other recorded result coming from a different competition entirely. In the Caribbean Cup, they beat Club Sando 1-0, defeated SV Broki 2-1, won 1-0 away to Delfines del Este FC, and beat Defence Force 3-0. They have conceded just once across those four Caribbean Cup matches and scored five goals, making them the standout team for defensive solidity in this run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Portmore United and Violette AC. This fixture may represent a first meeting between the two clubs in available records.

Standings

In the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup group stage, Violette AC currently lead Group A, while Portmore United sit second in Group B. Both positions reflect the importance of this match for each side's progression in the competition.