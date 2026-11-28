How to watch Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 28 Nov 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Portland Timbers host FC Dallas at Providence Park in a Major League Soccer fixture that follows hard on the heels of a lopsided meeting between the sides.

The Timbers arrive in the Oregon city with a point to prove. Marti Cifuentes' team lost 3-0 to Dallas on November 21, ending a run of four straight wins.

Before that defeat, Portland had beaten Austin FC, Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City and Charlotte FC in succession. They scored freely in that spell and will want to rediscover that form at home.

FC Dallas travel as the better-placed side in the Western Conference, sitting second to Portland's seventh. Eric Quill's team won the most recent meeting 3-0 on home soil.

That result followed a 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids and a 3-0 victory against San Jose Earthquakes. A 0-2 loss at Columbus Crew and a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City sit in between.

Portland face a side that has scored ten and conceded four in its last five. Dallas, in turn, must prove they can repeat the performance away from Toyota Stadium.

Here is what we know about how to follow the game.

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