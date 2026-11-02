How to watch Port FC vs Beijing Guoan with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Port FC host Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both clubs in contrasting positions as the group stage continues.

Port FC are in a difficult spot in the East group standings, sitting near the bottom and facing the prospect of an early exit from the continental competition. Their AFC campaign has been rough, and they will need a result here to keep any hopes alive.

Coach Sarawut Treephan's side have shown they can produce results in Thai League action, but their performances in the AFC Champions League Elite have told a different story. Getting anything from this fixture would represent a significant turnaround.

Beijing Guoan arrive in considerably better shape. Under coach Nick Montgomery, the Chinese side have been picking up points consistently and sit comfortably in the upper half of the East standings.

Montgomery's men drew their last AFC outing against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, but their domestic form has been strong, with a run of wins in the Super League giving the squad confidence and momentum heading into this trip.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Port FC vs Beijing Guoan, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads