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How to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

Today's game between Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 25 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Jan Urban is expected to name a Poland side featuring Marcin Bulka in goal, with a back four of Przemyslaw Wisniewski, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, and Matty Cash. Piotr Zielinski and Jakub Kaminski are projected to feature in midfield alongside Nicola Zalewski and Sebastian Szymanski, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line and Michal Skoras providing width. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sergej Barbarez's projected XI for Bosnia and Herzegovina has Nikola Vasilj between the posts, with a defensive line of Nail Omerovic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, and Sead Kolasinac. Ivan Sunjic and Armin Gigovic are set to anchor midfield, with Ivan Basic and Kerim Alajbegovic providing support, and Ermedin Demirovic partnering Haris Tabakovic up front. No injuries or suspensions have been flagged for the away squad at this stage.

Form

Poland have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Nigeria, and they also suffered a 0-2 defeat to Ukraine in a friendly during that run. Earlier results included a 2-1 win over Albania and a 2-3 win away at Malta in World Cup qualification, as well as a 3-2 loss to Sweden. Across those five games, Urban's side scored seven goals and conceded six.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five matches span their entire 2026 World Cup group stage campaign plus a pre-tournament friendly. They drew 1-1 with Panama in a friendly before drawing 1-1 with Canada, then losing 1-4 to Switzerland and beating Qatar 3-1 in the group stage, before a 0-2 defeat to the USA ended their World Cup run. Across those five matches, Barbarez's side scored six goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2020, when Poland won 3-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League A. Before that, Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted Poland in September 2020 in the same competition, with Poland winning 2-1 away. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold a clear advantage with four wins to Bosnia's none, with one draw — a 2-2 result in Sarajevo in December 2010.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Poland POL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Romania ROU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sweden SWE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Bosnia and Herzegovina currently lead Group 4, while Poland sit second. The visitors arrive with the advantage and a win would put further distance between the sides, while Poland must take all three points to keep pace at the top.