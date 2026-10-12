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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoPohang Steelers
team-logoJohor Darul Ta'zim
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Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim
Pohang Steelers
Johor Darul Ta'zim
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Algeria

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Austria

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Bahrain

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

FanCode

FanCode

China

Migu

Migu Video

Egypt

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Germany

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Iraq

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports Eurasia

Setanta Sports

Kuwait

SSC / beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Malaysia

Astro Arena

Astro

Qatar

Al Kass / beIN Sports

Al Kass Sports Channels

Saudi Arabia

SSC (Saudi Sports Company)

SSC

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Switzerland

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Thailand

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / SSC

Abu Dhabi Media

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

Paramount+

How to watch Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Pohang Steelers and Johor Darul Ta'zim will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 11:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim lineups

4-1-4-1
Pohang Steelers crest
Pohang Steelers
POH
page.match.formation.title
Johor Darul Ta'zim crest
Johor Darul Ta'zim
JDT
4-2-3-1
team-logoS. Hongteam-logoM. Jeonteam-logoC. Parkteam-logoM. Kangteam-logoWandersonteam-logoS. Kiteam-logoJ. Rochateam-logoK. Nishiyateam-logoD. Kimteam-logoJ. TeixeiraJ. TranziskaJ. Tranziskateam-logoS. HazmiJ. SilvaJ. SilvaAntonio CristianAntonio Cristianteam-logoK. MedinaC. AkapoC. Akapoteam-logoD. Petrovicteam-logoA. Aimanteam-logoO. Arribasteam-logoN. Mendezteam-logoM. Guilhermeteam-logoS. Zahedi
Johor Darul Ta'zim crest
Johor Darul Ta'zim
JDT
4-1-4-1
Pohang Steelers

Starting XI

Johor Darul Ta'zim

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Park
  • X. Munoz

Pohang Steelers are managed by Tae-Ha Park, though no confirmed team news, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been made available ahead of this match. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Johor Darul Ta'zim head coach Xisco Munoz has also not released squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, and further details will be added when available.

Form

POH

POH - Form

GSA
D0-0
DAE
D2-2
BEI
L3-1
FCS
W2-1
INC
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JDT

JDT - Form

KRW
W9-0
STC
W7-0
BRD
W0-3
NSE
W3-0
BUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
23/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Pohang Steelers have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their only victory in that run came against FC Seoul, a 2-1 result in K-League 1, while their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Incheon United. They also lost 3-1 to Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Elite, and drew twice in domestic competition, including a 2-2 result against Daejeon Hana Citizen. Pohang have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Johor Darul Ta'zim's last five matches tell a contrasting story. Xisco Munoz's side have won four and drawn one, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their Liga Super form has been dominant, with wins of 9-0 against Kelantan Red Warrior, 7-0 against Star City, and 3-0 against Negeri Sembilan. Johor have scored 16 goals and conceded just one across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Pohang SteelersDrawJohor Darul Ta'zim
2
0
1
AFC Champions League Elite
Johor Darul Ta'zim badge
Johor Darul Ta'zim
JDT
5
Pohang Steelers badge
Pohang Steelers
POH
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Johor Darul Ta'zim badge
Johor Darul Ta'zim
JDT
0
Pohang Steelers badge
Pohang Steelers
POH
2
FT
AFC Champions League Elite
Pohang Steelers badge
Pohang Steelers
POH
4
Johor Darul Ta'zim badge
Johor Darul Ta'zim
JDT
1
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

The two clubs have met three times in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the most recent encounter producing a 5-2 victory for Johor Darul Ta'zim in February 2025. Looking across all three meetings, Johor hold two wins to Pohang's one, with the South Korean side's sole victory coming in a 4-1 home win in June 2021. Johor have scored seven goals in the series and conceded eight, reflecting a competitive but now Johor-favoured recent record.

Standings

East

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gamba OsakaGamba OsakaGOS
220072+56
W
W
2
Kashima AntlersKashima AntlersKAN
211071+64
D
W
3
Shanghai PortShanghai PortSHT
211075+24
D
W
4
Beijing GuoanBeijing GuoanBEI
211031+24
D
W
5
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zimJDT
211031+24
W
D
6
Daejeon Hana CitizenDaejeon Hana CitizenDAE
211021+14
D
W
7
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJEO
110021+13
W
8
Vissel KobeVissel KobeKOB
110021+13
W
9
Kyoto Sanga FCKyoto Sanga FCKSF
21011103
W
L
10
Buriram UnitedBuriram UnitedBUN
20201102
D
D
11
Cong An Ha NoiCong An Ha NoiCAN
201114-31
D
L
12
Kashiwa ReysolKashiwa ReysolKAR
100112-10
L
13
Port FCPort FCTPF
100112-10
L
14
Ratchaburi FCRatchaburi FCRAT
200247-30
L
L
15
Pohang SteelersPohang SteelersPOH
200215-40
L
L
16
Newcastle JetsNewcastle JetsNEW
2002210-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Pohang Steelers currently sit in 14th place while Johor Darul Ta'zim occupy ninth position.

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