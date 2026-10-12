International Coverage

How to watch Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Pohang Steelers and Johor Darul Ta'zim will kick off at 13 Oct 2026, 11:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pohang Steelers vs Johor Darul Ta'zim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pohang Steelers are managed by Tae-Ha Park, though no confirmed team news, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been made available ahead of this match. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Johor Darul Ta'zim head coach Xisco Munoz has also not released squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, and further details will be added when available.

Form

Pohang Steelers have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their only victory in that run came against FC Seoul, a 2-1 result in K-League 1, while their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Incheon United. They also lost 3-1 to Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Elite, and drew twice in domestic competition, including a 2-2 result against Daejeon Hana Citizen. Pohang have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Johor Darul Ta'zim's last five matches tell a contrasting story. Xisco Munoz's side have won four and drawn one, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw against Buriram United in the AFC Champions League Elite. Their Liga Super form has been dominant, with wins of 9-0 against Kelantan Red Warrior, 7-0 against Star City, and 3-0 against Negeri Sembilan. Johor have scored 16 goals and conceded just one across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met three times in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the most recent encounter producing a 5-2 victory for Johor Darul Ta'zim in February 2025. Looking across all three meetings, Johor hold two wins to Pohang's one, with the South Korean side's sole victory coming in a 4-1 home win in June 2021. Johor have scored seven goals in the series and conceded eight, reflecting a competitive but now Johor-favoured recent record.

Standings

In the AFC Champions League Elite East standings, Pohang Steelers currently sit in 14th place while Johor Darul Ta'zim occupy ninth position.