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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoPohang Steelers
team-logoGamba Osaka
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Watch Pohang Steelers vs. Gamba Osaka live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka
Pohang Steelers
Gamba Osaka
AFC Champions League Elite

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka in live AFC Champions League Elite action today.

How to watch Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4

Pohang Steelers host Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Elite, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the East group standings.

Pohang arrive at this fixture in difficult form, having lost two of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Kashima Antlers in their most recent continental outing. Tae-Ha Park's side have been inconsistent across both the K-League 1 and Asian competition, and they will need a sharper performance at home.

Gamba Osaka, managed by Tomokazu Myojin, have been hard to beat in recent weeks, going unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their solidity is evident, though they have drawn more often than they have won, and goals have not always come freely.

The visitors sit third in the East standings heading into this match, giving them genuine reason to push for a positive result on the road. Pohang, by contrast, find themselves in 14th place and in need of points to stay relevant in the group.

This fixture also carries the weight of recent history between the two clubs, with a pair of meetings earlier this year adding fresh context to what has been a recurring continental rivalry.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this AFC Champions League Elite fixture live.

Team news & squads

Pohang Steelers vs Gamba Osaka Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Park

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