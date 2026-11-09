How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Swindon Town with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Home Park

Plymouth Argyle host Swindon Town at Home Park in the EFL Trophy, with both clubs looking to make progress in a competition that can offer valuable minutes and momentum across a busy winter schedule.

Argyle arrive at this fixture having won their last outing, a 4-0 FA Cup victory over Alvechurch last weekend. Their League One form has been more mixed, with two defeats in three before that cup run gave them a timely lift.

Swindon come into the game off the back of an FA Cup exit, losing 2-1 to Milton Keynes Dons on November 7. Their League Two campaign has shown more consistency, with two wins and a draw in their last three outings in the division.

The sides sit second and fourth respectively in EFL Trophy Southern Group E, meaning this match carries genuine weight in the group standings for both clubs.

Home Park provides the backdrop for a fixture that matters more than its billing might suggest, with qualification from the group stage still very much in play for both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Swindon Town, including kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

Team news & squads