Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos kick-off time
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) in a Black Friday showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Friday, November 27 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT (8pm GMT).
Red-hot Denver (8-2) travel to Pittsburgh on a six-game winning streak to face the slumping Steelers (6-4). The Broncos' top-ranked pass rush aims to extend Pittsburgh's two-game skid, while the Steelers look to defend their unbeaten 4-0 home record.
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Pittsburgh Steelers vs Denver Broncos Team News
Pittsburgh Steelers Team News
- Passing Offense & DK Metcalf Drama: The Steelers' passing game has stalled recently, averaging roughly 150 passing yards over their last three outings, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers averaging half a yard per attempt in the first half of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected against the Eagles after committing two personal foul penalties, drawing public frustration from Rodgers and putting Metcalf at risk of a league suspension for Friday's matchup.
- Michael Pittman Jr. Expected Back: Head coach Mike McCarthy stated he is "very confident" wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be activated off injured reserve to play against Denver. Pittman has been sidelined since Week 5, and his return alongside recently activated rookie Roman Wilson would provide a much-needed boost to Pittsburgh's receiver room.
- Defensive & Line Injuries: Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is unlikely to suit up on Friday, and fellow linebacker Nick Herbig was ruled out for Week 11 with hip and rib injuries. On the offensive line, guard Mason McCormick has been dealing with an ankle injury after Pittsburgh allowed five sacks against Philadelphia.
Denver Broncos Team News
- Jonah Coleman's Breakout: Running back Jonah Coleman has emerged as Denver's primary workhorse following a 38-24 win over the Raiders, where he logged a career-high 24 carries for 111 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Coach Sean Payton noted that J.K. Dobbins remains important down the stretch, while running backs RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie are nearing returns from injury.
- Offensive Rhythm vs. Drops: Denver's offense posted a season-high 31 offensive points in Week 11 and ranks fifth in the NFL in scoring since Week 7. Tight end Evan Engram (6 catches, 74 yards vs. Las Vegas) is becoming a key target for quarterback Bo Nix, though the passing attack has been held back by dropped passes from receivers including Jaylen Waddle, Troy Franklin, and Nate Adkins.
- Defensive Front & Secondary Health: Denver boasts one of the league's top pass rushes (31 sacks, 5th in the NFL), led by Jonathon Cooper, who recorded two sacks and three quarterback hits against the Raiders, alongside Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto. In the secondary, safety Brandon Jones has been managing a hamstring issue, while safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and cornerback Riley Moss (concussion) returned to full action in Week 11.
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