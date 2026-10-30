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NFL
Pittsburgh SteelersPittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium
Cleveland BrownsCleveland Browns
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How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Top spot in the AFC North is up for grabs! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, as well as kick-off time and team news

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) in a critical all-AFC North clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Both sides head into Week 8 with 5-2 records. Cleveland may have taken confidence from their 27-24 home success over Pittsburgh in Week 4, but they've not won a regular-season road game against the Steelers since 2003. However, the Browns did claim a victory in Pittsburgh during the 2020 Wild Card playoffs.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Both teams saw significant movements during their final practice sessions. Here is the full in-depth team news and injury breakdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

The Steelers received a massive boost in their secondary and pass rush during Thursday's practice session. After resting or being sidelined on Wednesday, several major superstars returned to the field as full participants.

  • Jalen Ramsey (CB): Returned to full participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a wrist injury, putting him on a highly positive trajectory to start.
  • T.J. Watt (OLB) & Cameron Heyward (DT): Both defensive cornerstones returned to full practice after sitting out Wednesday for scheduled rest.
  • Alex Highsmith (LB): Remained limited in practice with a groin injury. His status heading into the weekend remains critical to Pittsburgh's edge rush depth.
  • Ben Skowronek (WR): Handled limited practice duties due to a calf issue. While his depth is needed, his progression is a positive sign after missing the last two games.
  • Brandin Echols (CB) & Doneiko Slaughter (DB): Both failed to practice for a second consecutive day due to hamstring injuries and are highly questionable for Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns' injury report featured a series of upgrades on Thursday, though some critical pieces on both lines remain in limbo.

  • Jared Verse (DE): Upgraded to limited participation after missing Wednesday's practice with a knee issue. Coach Todd Monken and the medical staff fully expect him to suit up.
  • Elgton Jenkins (C): Took a major step forward, upgrading from a DNP to a limited practice session as he nurses a knee injury.
  • Tytus Howard (OT): Remained sidelined in concussion protocol. His potential absence leaves a vulnerable spot on the right side of the offensive line that Pittsburgh's front will look to exploit.
  • Dylan Sampson (RB): Logged a full practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with a knee injury, completely clearing him for a massive role on Sunday.
  • Defensive Line Depth: Interior linemen Mike Hall Jr. (ankle) and Mason Graham (ankle) both remained limited. While they are tracking toward playing, their limitations put immense pressure on the Browns' run defense against Pittsburgh's dynamic backfield.
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Form

Cleveland Browns
CLE

All Games

New Orleans Saints
NO
10
16
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
19
26
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
W
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
34
22
Indianapolis Colts
IND
W
Cleveland Browns
CLE
27
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
L
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
30
27
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Matches played5
Points scored130

All Games

Tennessee Titans
TEN
24
27
Cleveland Browns
CLE
W
Cleveland Browns
CLE
13
10
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
W
New York Jets
NYJ
17
12
Cleveland Browns
CLE
L
Cleveland Browns
CLE
27
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
W
Cleveland Browns
CLE
21
18
Carolina Panthers
CAR
W
Matches played5
Points scored100

Head to Head

Pittsburgh Steelers
Draw
Cleveland Browns
2
0
3
NFL
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
27
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
24
FT
NFL
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
13
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
6
FT
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
23
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
9
FT
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
27
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
14
FT
NFL
Cleveland Browns badge
Cleveland Browns
CLE
24
Pittsburgh Steelers badge
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
19
FT
99Points scored87

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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