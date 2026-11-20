Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Pittsburgh (6-3) are trying to win in Philadelphia for the first time since 1965 (snapping an 11-game road losing streak), while the struggling Eagles (2-7) start young quarterback Joe Milton III against veteran Aaron Rodgers in an effort to halt their own seven-game losing skid.

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Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Joe Milton III Named Starter : Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Joe Milton III will make his second consecutive start at quarterback ahead of Tanner McKee (who was a full participant in practice following a rib injury). With Jalen Hurts out for the season on Injured Reserve due to blood clots, Philadelphia is using the post-bye stretch to evaluate Milton alongside offensive play-caller Sean Mannion.

: Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Joe Milton III will make his second consecutive start at quarterback ahead of Tanner McKee (who was a full participant in practice following a rib injury). With Jalen Hurts out for the season on Injured Reserve due to blood clots, Philadelphia is using the post-bye stretch to evaluate Milton alongside offensive play-caller Sean Mannion. Major Receiver Boost : Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has missed five of the last six games, was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and is on track to return. Fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has also returned to limited practice after missing three games.

: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has missed five of the last six games, was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and is on track to return. Fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has also returned to limited practice after missing three games. Run-Defence Overhaul : Philadelphia will play its first game since trading nose tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will rely heavily on Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo, with Byron Young and Ty Robinson expected to see expanded rotational snaps against Pittsburgh's ground attack.

: Philadelphia will play its first game since trading nose tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will rely heavily on Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo, with Byron Young and Ty Robinson expected to see expanded rotational snaps against Pittsburgh's ground attack. Linebacker Concerns : Starting off-ball linebacker Zack Baun (back) has missed consecutive practices and is trending toward missing Sunday's game, while Smael Mondon Jr. (ankle) was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. On the positive side, linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) practised in full and will return to the lineup alongside Jeremiah Trotter Jr..

: Starting off-ball linebacker Zack Baun (back) has missed consecutive practices and is trending toward missing Sunday's game, while Smael Mondon Jr. (ankle) was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. On the positive side, linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) practised in full and will return to the lineup alongside Jeremiah Trotter Jr.. Backfield Health: Running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) practised in full all week and is no longer listed with a back injury. Reserve running back Will Shipley (foot) had his 21-day practice window opened from Injured Reserve.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Offensive Line Shuffle : Starting left guard Mason McCormick was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday after suffering a dislocated ankle against Cincinnati (though he avoided surgery). Versatile lineman Spencer Anderson will step in at left guard, while rookie guard Gennings Dunker (knee) returned to full practice after having his practice window opened from IR.

: Starting left guard Mason McCormick was placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday after suffering a dislocated ankle against Cincinnati (though he avoided surgery). Versatile lineman Spencer Anderson will step in at left guard, while rookie guard Gennings Dunker (knee) returned to full practice after having his practice window opened from IR. Receiving Corps Reinforcements : Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after Pittsburgh opened his 21-day return window from IR, putting him in line to bolster quarterback Aaron Rodgers' passing options alongside DK Metcalf. Receiver Roman Wilson (hand) also practised in full as he works back from IR.

: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after Pittsburgh opened his 21-day return window from IR, putting him in line to bolster quarterback Aaron Rodgers' passing options alongside DK Metcalf. Receiver Roman Wilson (hand) also practised in full as he works back from IR. Pass-Rush Setback : Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices and is trending toward sitting out. However, veteran staples T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and tight end Darnell Washington all returned to full practice on Thursday following veteran rest days.

: Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices and is trending toward sitting out. However, veteran staples T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and tight end Darnell Washington all returned to full practice on Thursday following veteran rest days. Secondary & Linebacker Updates: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to full practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday for personal reasons, and safety DeShon Elliott (knee) upgraded to full participation. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen remains limited with a hand injury (broken thumb), though he is expected to play.

Philadelphia Eagles PHI Form Pittsburgh Steelers PIT PHI PHI PIT PIT All Games All Games Philadelphia Eagles PHI 11 19 New York Giants NYG L Washington Commanders WAS 27 10 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 25 Carolina Panthers CAR L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Matches played 5 Points scored 73 All Games All Games Cincinnati Bengals CIN 38 18 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 6 Cleveland Browns CLE W New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 34 22 Indianapolis Colts IND W Matches played 5 Points scored 121

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 27 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 13 FT NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 35 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 13 FT NFL Preseason Philadelphia Eagles PHI 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 24 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 38 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 29 FT NFL Preseason Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 31 FT 121 Points scored 119

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