Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports NFL / Sky Sports Football

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Philadelphia Eagles are reeling from an ugly 27-7 blowout by the Chicago Bears. Jalen Hurts has struggled with protection, conceding eight sacks in three games, and the passing game has looked disconnected since trading away A.J. Brown.

Conversely, the Los Angeles Rams lead the NFL in total offense under Matthew Stafford but are failing to convert yards into points, blowing a 16-point lead to Denver last week.

Historically, the Eagles have completely dominated Sean McVay, who holds a dismal 1-6 record against Philadelphia, losing their last four straight matchups.

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles face a massive uphill battle offensively, as they are dealing with a heavily depleted skill-position group.

DeVonta Smith (WR) (Hamstring - Unlikely to Play) : Multiple reports confirm there is "not much optimism" that Smith will suit up on Sunday after missing consecutive practices. Having already traded away A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts will be missing his top two receiving targets. Dontayvion Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon will be forced into starting roles.

Zack Baun (LB) (Concussion - Doubtful) : One of the defensive anchors remains stuck in concussion protocol and hasn't practiced. Rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is expected to make his third career start alongside Jihaad Campbell.

Dallas Goedert (TE) (Knee - Out) : Goedert missed practice again due to a lingering knee injury. Zach Ertz and Johnny Mundt will absorb the tight end targets.

Other DNPs : Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) and offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee) remained sidelined during mid-week practices.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

In contrast to Philly's mounting absences, the Rams are getting a monumental boost to their passing offense.

Puka Nacua (WR) (Hip/Groin - Expected to Return) : After missing two games, Nacua returned to practice this week and is a "full go" for Sunday. He immediately reunites with Davante Adams, presenting a formidable challenge for a Philly defense that has yet to record a single takeaway this season.

Terrance Ferguson (TE) (Ankle - Out) : Ferguson suffered a medial ankle sprain against Denver and is expected to miss the game. This opens the door for rookie tight end Max Klare to step into Sean McVay’s heavy "13 personnel" sets.

Jaylen Watson (CB) (Out) : The Rams' secondary will be slightly short-handed, as Watson is expected to miss the contest.

Kamren Kinchens (S) (Hamstring - Returning) : Kinchens practiced for the first time since Week 1 and is trending toward playing.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



