How to watch Petro Atletico vs FC Nouadhibou with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CAF Champions League - Game Week 1 29 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Petro Atletico host FC Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League in a Group A fixture that pits two sides separated by a single place in the table. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Petro Atletico, coached by Alexandre Santos, arrive after coming through the qualification rounds. They beat Scottland 3-0 on October 23 after losing the first leg 2-0 five days earlier.

That result followed a tight tie with HCB Songo in September, which Petro won 1-0 away before drawing 2-2 in the return leg. They sit third in Group A.

FC Nouadhibou, led by Javi Lopez, hold second place in the group. They also needed a second-leg response in qualification, beating San Pedro 2-0 on October 25 after a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

Before that, Nouadhibou drew both legs against Vipers SC, 1-1 and 0-0, which shows a side that has been hard to separate in recent European-style knockout ties.

Petro have the home advantage and a recent win to build on, while Nouadhibou have the better league position. Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

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