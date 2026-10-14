International Coverage

How to watch Persib Bandung vs Viettel with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Persib Bandung and Viettel will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 13:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Persib Bandung vs Viettel today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Persib Bandung is yet to be confirmed, with no coach, probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed ahead of the match. Updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Viettel are similarly light on confirmed information at this stage, with no squad details or fitness concerns declared. Further updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Persib Bandung come into this match in reasonable shape, posting a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Dewa United FC in the Super League, though they had won their previous two matches before that, including a 1-2 victory away at Persijap Jepara. Across those five fixtures, Persib have scored nine goals and conceded seven, showing they carry a threat going forward even if their defensive record has been mixed. Their sole continental result in this run, the 1-0 win at FC Seoul, stands as the foundation for their Group E position.

Viettel's recent form makes for difficult reading. They have won just one of their last five matches, losing three, with their latest result a 1-3 defeat to Hong Linh Ha Tinh in the V-League. A draw against Melbourne Victory in the AFC Champions League Two showed they can compete at this level, but their domestic results, including defeats to Cong An Ha Noi and Ninh Binh Club, suggest a side lacking the consistency needed to challenge for top spot in the group.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Persib Bandung and Viettel are recorded in the available data. This fixture will mark a first encounter between the two sides at this level.

Standings

Grp. E Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Persib Bandung PEB 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 2 Melbourne Victory MEL 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 3 Viettel VIE 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 FC Seoul FCS 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group E of the AFC Champions League Two, Persib Bandung currently lead the table in first place, while Viettel sit third. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this match added weight for the visiting Vietnamese club, who need a result to stay in contention.