How to watch Persib Bandung vs FC Seoul with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Persib Bandung host FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League Two, with Group E positions on the line. The stadium details for this fixture have not yet been confirmed.

Persib arrive in good shape. They beat Bali United 2-1 in the Super League on November 22, their fourth win in five games in all competitions.

The Indonesian side also lead the group, and they already hold a result over this opponent. They won 1-0 in Seoul in September.

Off the pitch, Persib have had a week of farewells. Former France left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who finished his career at the club, announced his retirement on November 17.

FC Seoul come in on the back of a 1-0 win away to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K-League 1. That result followed a defeat to Ulsan HD, and the Korean side have won both of their recent continental games by a wide margin.

Seoul sit second in the group, so they have reason to push for a result in Bandung. Here is how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Persib Bandung vs FC Seoul is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads