How to watch Paris FC vs Angers with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stade Jean Bouin

Paris FC welcome Angers to the Stade Jean-Bouin on Saturday, December 12, 2026, in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries contrasting stakes for both clubs.

Liam Rosenior's side sit third in the table and have built genuine momentum in recent weeks, with victories over Monaco and Auxerre underlining their credentials as genuine top-half contenders. Paris FC's cross-city profile has grown sharply this season, and they will be looking to cement their position among Ligue 1's more credible outfits.

Angers arrive in the capital in a far more precarious position. Stephane Gilli's team are rooted in 17th place and have managed just one point from their last five league games, a run that includes heavy defeats to Brest and Marseille.

The gulf in form between these two sides is stark, but Angers will point to their August friendly win over Paris FC as evidence that the gap is not insurmountable. That result came before the Ligue 1 season began, and a great deal has changed since.

For Paris FC, three points here would keep the pressure on the clubs above them. For Angers, this is a game they need to find something from if they are to avoid sliding further into a relegation battle.

Below, you will find all the information you need to watch Paris FC vs Angers live.

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