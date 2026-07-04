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World Cup
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Paraguay vs France: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Paraguay vs France
Paraguay
France
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Paraguay vs France with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and France will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 22:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs France today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paraguay vs France Probable lineups

4-1-2-3
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR
Formation
France crest
France
FRA
4-2-3-1
12O. Gill15G. Gomez13J. Canale6J. Alonso4J. Caceres23M. Galarza8D. Gomez14A. Cubas10M. Almiron21G. Avalos19J. Enciso16M. Maignan4D. Upamecano3L. Digne5J. Kounde17W. Saliba6M. Kone12B. Barcola7O. Dembele11M. Olise14A. Rabiot10K. Mbappe
France crest
France
FRA
4-1-2-3
Paraguay

Starting XI

France

Manager

  • G. Alfaro
  • D. Deschamps

Injuries and Suspensions

    Gustavo Alfaro has no confirmed injuries or suspensions heading into this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by the Paraguay camp. Diego Gómez is available after serving his suspension against Germany and is expected to return to central midfield. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

    Didier Deschamps similarly has no confirmed absences listed for France. Marcus Thuram is managing a minor calf issue but there is no indication it will affect selection. Mbappé, Olise, Dembélé, and Barcola all started against Sweden and there is no suggestion that settled XI will change significantly ahead of this match.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Form

    PAR

    PAR - Form

    NIC
    W4-0
    USA
    L4-1
    TUR
    W0-1
    AUS
    D0-0
    GER
    W1-1
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    7/5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5
    FRA

    FRA - Form

    NIR
    W3-1
    SEN
    W3-1
    IRQ
    W3-0
    NOR
    W1-4
    SWE
    W3-0
    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    16/3
    Games over 2.5 goals
    5/5
    Both teams scored
    3/5

    Paraguay go into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Germany in the World Cup group stage — a result that proved sufficient to advance — before they beat Germany on penalties in the Round of 32. They also defeated Türkiye 1-0 and Nicaragua 4-0 across that run, though a 4-1 defeat to the United States highlights their vulnerability against elite opposition. Alfaro's side scored six goals and conceded five across those five outings.

    France arrive with five wins from five. Deschamps' side beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, capping a perfect group stage that included victories over Norway, Iraq, and Senegal. Their only non-tournament result in that sequence was a 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland. France scored 14 goals and conceded just two across those five matches, keeping clean sheets on two occasions.

    Head-to-Head Record

    PAR

    Last 3 matches

    FRA

    0

    Wins

    2

    Draws

    1

    Win

    1

    Goals scored

    6
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/3
    Both teams scored
    1/3

    The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited but firmly favours France. The most recent meeting came in a June 2017 friendly, where France won 5-0. Before that, a June 2014 friendly ended 1-1, and a May 2008 friendly finished goalless. Across the three recorded meetings, France have won once and drawn twice, scoring six goals to Paraguay's one.

    Standings

    Paraguay finished third in Group D heading into the knockout rounds, while France topped Group I and advanced as group winners.

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