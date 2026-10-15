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How to watch Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

Today's game between Panathinaikos and Borac Banja Luka will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Borac Banja Luka manager Vinko Marinovic is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup data currently available. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Panathinaikos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos in the Super League, though prior to that they had put together a strong run that included a 3-0 win over Panetolikos and a 0-2 cup victory against Kifisia FC.

Borac Banja Luka have also won four of their last five, with their only loss a 1-0 defeat to FK Sarajevo in early September. Since then, they have won all four Premier League fixtures, including a 2-3 away win at Siroki Brijeg and a 2-0 home victory over BSK Banja Luka in their most recent outing. Across that five-game stretch, they have scored nine goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting between these two clubs came in the Conference League on October 3, 2024, when Borac Banja Luka hosted Panathinaikos and the match ended 1-1. With just one meeting on record, the head-to-head is perfectly balanced, with neither side holding a historical advantage.

Standings

Both Panathinaikos and Borac Banja Luka currently sit first in the Conference League table, making this a direct meeting between the joint leaders of the competition.