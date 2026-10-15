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Conference League
team-logoPanathinaikos
Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium
team-logoBorac Banja Luka
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Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka
Panathinaikos
Borac Banja Luka
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage






Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

France

myCANAL

canalplus.com

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Malaysia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Paraguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Philippines

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Portugal

DAZN

dazn.com

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Suriname

Bluu

bluu.tv

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Thailand

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United States (USA)

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uruguay

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Viet Nam / Hong Kong (Hong Kong listed)

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

How to watch Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 1
Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

Today's game between Panathinaikos and Borac Banja Luka will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Panathinaikos vs Borac Banja Luka Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Neestrup

Panathinaikos head coach Jacob Neestrup has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Borac Banja Luka manager Vinko Marinovic is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup data currently available. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

PAO

PAO - Form

KIF
W3-1
PAT
W3-0
KIF
W0-2
KAL
W0-1
OLY
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOR

BOR - Form

SAR
L1-0
ZRI
W1-0
SLO
W1-2
BRI
W2-3
BSK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Panathinaikos have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos in the Super League, though prior to that they had put together a strong run that included a 3-0 win over Panetolikos and a 0-2 cup victory against Kifisia FC.

Borac Banja Luka have also won four of their last five, with their only loss a 1-0 defeat to FK Sarajevo in early September. Since then, they have won all four Premier League fixtures, including a 2-3 away win at Siroki Brijeg and a 2-0 home victory over BSK Banja Luka in their most recent outing. Across that five-game stretch, they have scored nine goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

PanathinaikosDrawBorac Banja Luka
0
1
0
Conference League
Borac Banja Luka badge
Borac Banja Luka
BOR
1
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
1
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only previous meeting between these two clubs came in the Conference League on October 3, 2024, when Borac Banja Luka hosted Panathinaikos and the match ended 1-1. With just one meeting on record, the head-to-head is perfectly balanced, with neither side holding a historical advantage.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
00000000
1
GetafeGetafeGET
00000000
1
BragaBragaBRA
00000000
1
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
00000000
1
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
00000000
1
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
00000000
1
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
00000000
1
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
00000000
1
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
00000000
1
MonacoMonacoASM
00000000
1
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
00000000
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
00000000
1
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
00000000
1
AGFAGFAGF
00000000
1
BrannBrannBRA
00000000
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
00000000
1
ThunThunTHU
00000000
1
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
00000000
1
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
00000000
1
GentGentGNT
00000000
1
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
00000000
1
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
00000000
1
LuganoLuganoLUG
00000000
1
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
00000000
1
AjaxAjaxAJX
00000000
1
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
00000000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000000
1
AtalantaAtalantaATA
00000000
1
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
00000000
1
JablonecJablonecJAB
00000000
1
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
00000000
1
KuPSKuPSKUP
00000000
1
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
00000000
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
00000000
1
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Panathinaikos and Borac Banja Luka currently sit first in the Conference League table, making this a direct meeting between the joint leaders of the competition.

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