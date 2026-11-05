How to watch Pachuca vs Puebla with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 6 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Pachuca host Puebla in Liga MX Femenil, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the Apertura standings.

Pachuca arrive in decent form, having won two of their last three matches. A commanding 5-0 victory over Necaxa was followed by a 5-0 win away at Queretaro, giving the home side real momentum heading into this fixture.

Puebla's recent run has been difficult. They have lost four of their last five Liga MX Femenil matches, including defeats to FC Juarez and Atlas, and will need a sharp improvement to trouble a Pachuca side that has been scoring freely.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs heavily favors Pachuca, who have won four of the last five meetings and scored in high volume across those games.

With Pachuca sitting fifth in Apertura Group B and Puebla eighth, there is pressure on the visiting side to pick up points and close the gap.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX Femenil fixture, including live stream and TV channel details, read on.

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