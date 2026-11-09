How to watch Oxford United vs Cheltenham Town with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Kassam Stadium

Oxford United host Cheltenham Town at the Kassam Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make progress in a competition that offers a route to Wembley for clubs outside the top flight.

Oxford arrive in mixed form after a turbulent week. They fell to a 1-0 defeat against Stevenage in the FA Cup last Saturday, though a 2-0 League One win over Reading just days earlier showed their attacking potential remains intact.

The U's have been solid in the third tier, picking up wins against Reading and Stockport County in recent weeks while drawing with Barnsley and Bradford City. Their League One campaign gives them a foundation to field a competitive side here.

Cheltenham come into this fixture with momentum after beating FC Halifax Town 2-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend. That result snapped a difficult run that included a 4-1 loss to Oldham Athletic and a 3-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

The Robins have shown they can score freely when on song — a 4-2 win over Fleetwood Town stands out from their recent fixtures — but consistency has been an issue across their last five matches.

In the EFL Trophy's Southern Group A standings, Cheltenham currently sit second while Oxford are third, giving this match added relevance for both clubs' qualification hopes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford United vs Cheltenham Town.

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