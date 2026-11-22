How to watch Orleans vs Thionville Lusitanos with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 23 Nov 2026 - 14:45

Orleans host Thionville Lusitanos in a Ligue 3 league fixture, with two sides from the middle of the table looking for a boost.

Both clubs have spent the past few weeks juggling league and Coupe de France duty, and both come in having progressed in the cup.

Orleans have been hard to pin down lately. They won at Dijon in the Coupe de France on November 13, and before that they drew back-to-back league games against Villefranche Beaujolais and Valenciennes.

Those draws came either side of a cup win at Blois, which means Orleans have lost only one of their last five games in all competitions. Goals have not been a problem, though defensive consistency has been harder to find.

Thionville Lusitanos arrive with the stronger recent momentum. They thrashed Tefana 4-0 in the Coupe de France on November 15 and followed a 1-0 league win over Cannes with that result.

Their defence has been the story, with two straight clean sheets in the run-in. A visit to Orleans will test whether that solidity travels.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from broadcast details to form and league standings.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads